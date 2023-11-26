MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 229.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,045 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of MP Materials worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 345,828 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 2,594.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 228,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 219,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $16.11 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

