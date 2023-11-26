Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $6,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $215.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.50.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

