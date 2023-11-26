Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Atmos Energy worth $178,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

