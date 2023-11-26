Northern Trust Corp Has $169.91 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 139,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of LKQ worth $169,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,917,000 after buying an additional 799,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after buying an additional 1,343,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $45.84 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.