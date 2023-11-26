Northern Trust Corp Has $189.33 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45,911 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Cooper Companies worth $189,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.30.

NYSE COO opened at $339.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.37. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.74 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

