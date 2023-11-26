Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,612,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,250 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of M&T Bank worth $199,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. KBC Group NV increased its position in M&T Bank by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $172.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

