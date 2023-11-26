Northern Trust Corp Purchases 93,827 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $173,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $268.00 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $196.11 and a twelve month high of $295.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.