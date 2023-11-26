Northern Trust Corp Sells 146,154 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,994,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of CMS Energy worth $175,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,753,000 after buying an additional 774,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,319,000 after purchasing an additional 844,330 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,975,000 after purchasing an additional 257,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,994,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

