Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,526 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535,298 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 29,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Expedia Group worth $167,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,477 shares of company stock worth $10,140,125. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $138.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

