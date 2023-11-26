Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after buying an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $471.52 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $549.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.18 and its 200-day moving average is $449.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

