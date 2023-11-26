NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is MayTech Global Investments LLC’s Largest Position

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 12.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $477.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.