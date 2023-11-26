NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,957 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $259,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,476,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $624,592,000 after purchasing an additional 309,809 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 140,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $477.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

