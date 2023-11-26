NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Decreased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 28,037 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 5.3% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after purchasing an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $477.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

