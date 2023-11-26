NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,875 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $200.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.29. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

