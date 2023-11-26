Oasis Network Price Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $526.93 million and approximately $54.13 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,079.79 or 0.05533722 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00055986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025626 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012365 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07836957 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $39,155,460.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

