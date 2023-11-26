Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.20

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $2.21. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 150,743 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

