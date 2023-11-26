Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.67

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.67 and traded as high as C$53.43. Open Text shares last traded at C$53.30, with a volume of 107,571 shares changing hands.

Open Text Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

