Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ANSYS worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $297.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.48. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

