Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 64,693 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

