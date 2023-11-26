Oxen Trading 56.2% Higher This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $43,153.15 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,583.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.00188243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $228.06 or 0.00606796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00455760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00051448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00125470 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,653,076 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

