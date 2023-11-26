Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,843 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of Paylocity worth $26,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 46.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 55.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 37.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $150.14 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $235.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total transaction of $93,149.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,956.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,348,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $93,149.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,956.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,301 shares of company stock worth $18,516,781. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.