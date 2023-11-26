Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,688 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,748,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $101,893,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

