Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS stock opened at $214.72 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

