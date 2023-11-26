Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 823 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 111.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 20.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

MCK opened at $461.37 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $473.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.