Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $85.52 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

