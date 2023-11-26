Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 191.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $273.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.71 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Bank of America dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.