Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 279,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,547.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,981,205.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,547.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,919 shares of company stock valued at $738,372. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

