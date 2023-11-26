Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 93,203 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,203 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $89.16.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.