PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 53,613 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,613 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EDV stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $95.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $117.34.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

