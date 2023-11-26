PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 705 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 148,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $198.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.93. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.