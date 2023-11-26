PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Yum China worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

