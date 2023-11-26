PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $13.02 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $460.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.06 and its 200-day moving average is $424.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.