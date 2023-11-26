PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $8,592,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH opened at $212.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.44.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

