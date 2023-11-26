PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,219 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $236,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 4.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 290,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

