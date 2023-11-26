PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,663 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after buying an additional 487,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 224,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 207,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 34,755 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

MNST stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

