PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,198 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FMC worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FMC by 13.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in FMC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in FMC by 17.0% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 25.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.94.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

