Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.10

Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.10 ($0.11). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares trading hands.
Premaitha Health Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.10.
About Premaitha Health
Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.
