Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.83%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

