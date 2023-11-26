ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,275,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $1,600,458. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $67.22 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,241.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM



Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

