ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

