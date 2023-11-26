ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,536,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE J opened at $123.37 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

