RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.97

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.97 and traded as low as $8.87. RE/MAX shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 140,178 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 23,065 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,462.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,648,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,923,083.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 23,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,648,172 shares in the company, valued at $33,923,083.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,907,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,786.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,186 over the last ninety days. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in RE/MAX by 45.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,555,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,948,000 after acquiring an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

