Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Regency Centers worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on REG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.2 %

REG stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 122.07%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

