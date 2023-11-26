Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,028,280,000 after buying an additional 322,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $477.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

