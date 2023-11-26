Sei Investments Co. Acquires 21,598 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $24,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $1,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

