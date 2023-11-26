Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,125 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Cintas worth $25,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $554.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $559.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

