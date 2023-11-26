Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,469 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Rollins worth $26,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,523,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,238,503. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROL opened at $40.13 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

