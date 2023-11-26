Sei Investments Co. Buys 26,789 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of PPL worth $23,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in PPL by 25,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,992 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,265,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,056,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 186.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.31 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

