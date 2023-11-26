Sei Investments Co. Buys 48,061 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,061 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.34% of Repligen worth $26,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $3,101,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,720,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Repligen by 120.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.55.

Repligen Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $161.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.55. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.