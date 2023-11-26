Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of RBC Bearings worth $25,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,682 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. Citigroup increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC opened at $245.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.20. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $254.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

